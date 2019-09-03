Keepers shine as Lions and City share derby spoils

Guiseley and York City could not be separated in their National North clash, as a pulsating Yorkshire derby ended 0-0.

The top-of-the-table visitors, had the first chance, a low cross by Kallum Griffiths found Alex Kempster who beat Hamza Bencherif to the ball but his flicked effort went just over.

The Lions went up the other end and Lee Shaw, received a ball over the top but City keeper Pete Jameson was out quickly to block his shot.

Then, Kieran Green worked some room in the area, his low cross so nearly found Jordan Burrow, he stretched but just could not make sufficient contact.

The hosts should have been ahead with half an hour gone, when Aaron Martin saw a header from just three yards wonderfully saved by Jameson who got a hand onto the ball tipped it over the bar.

The second-half saw both keepers make superb saves, first another header this time by Martin that was going into the bottom corner was tipped away by Jameson.

George Sykes-Kenworthy made the save of the evening though for Guiseley, a Burrow header looked like it was in, with the City fans almost celebrating, but the keeper somehow pushed it over.

Elsewhere in National North, Farsley Celtic beat local rivals Bradford (Park Avenue) 3-0 at the Horsfall Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Celts cut loose after the break, with goals by Tom Allen, Jordan Richards and Ben Atkinson claiming the derby honours for Adam Lakeland’s side

FC Halifax Town moved to the top of the National League as their dream start to the season continued with a 3-2 win at struggling Chesterfield.

Jamie Allen, Nathan Clarke and Cameron King put Town 3-0 up before ex-Halifax loanee Mike Fondop reduced the deficit and Joe Rowley struck late on to ensure a nervy finish.

Early goals in either half earned Harrogate Town a 2-0 home win over Chorley and lifted them up to 12th in the table.

Brendan Kiernan (4) and Jack Muldoon (47) with the Town goals.