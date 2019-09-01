Kaine Felix fires Guiseley up to fourth spot in the league

A LATE strike from Kaine Felix earned Guiseley a 1-0 victory over Curzon Ashton at Nethermoor Park on Saturday and moved them up to fourth place in National North.

Guiseley’s Lee Shaw had the first chanceof the half when he controlled a pass well inside the area but he pulled his effort wide.

Dylan Barkers takes on the Curzon Ashton defence.

There were few chances during the first half with Curzon’s Rob Evans seeing his shot from 30 yards out go over the crossbar.

Just before the break, Curzon had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when an Andy Halls cross found Isaac Sinclair, who flicked his header towards goal but it drifted narrowly wide.

Curzon started brightly in the second half with Sean Miller collecting a threaded pass and going on to beat two defenders. He went through one-on-one with George Sykes-Kenworthy but his effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

Guiseley’s Aram Soleman did well to get past two defenders but his effort was well blocked when he was in a good position to have a shot.

Lee Shaw fires a shot at the Curzon Ashton goal.

The game looked like it would end goalless but Guiseley would take the lead with just five minutes to go. A Jamie Spencer cross was turned on to the post by Aaron Martin, Aram Soleman then hit the crossbar but Felix was in the right place to fire the effort into the back of the net and ensure it was the Yorkshire side who picked up the three points.

After the game a delighted Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It’s obviously really pleasing to get the victory. We’ve got a good young group of players and this is another result we can be pleased with.

“We kept going and that was exactly what we were looking for.”

Next up for The Lions is a Yorkshire derby against York City at Nethermoor Park on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere in National North, Farsley Celtic lost for a second consecutive match as Altrincham eased to a 3-1 victory at the J Davidson Stadium.

David Syers’ late strike wasn’t enough for Farsley to take anything from the game, as an Ashley Hemmings strike and Jordan Hulme brace saw the Robins to victory.

Farsley Celtic boss Adam Lakeland said: “I thought there were moments in the game really that had a big bearing on the scoreline, at 0-0 Jimmy (Spencer) has had a header from six-yards out, put it wide, and within a minute they’ve put one in the top corner.

“It’s a very difficult place to come when you’re behind here, they’re a good side and I actually felt in the remainder of the first half we got to grips with them.

“Our shape and our organisation was a bit better, and we had a lot more possession until the break, but we didn’t really create anything of note.

“The players are disappointed, they’ve had, certainly 18 months of winning pretty much every week, and when they lose, they don’t like it, as does nobody.”

Like Guiseley, Lakeland’s men also face a Yorkshire derby on Tuesday evening when they travel to play Bradford Park Avenue who were defeated 3-2 at home by AFC Telford United on Saturday.