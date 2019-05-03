'It's our time Chief!': Leeds United fans react passionately to Lucas Radebe's rallying cry as play-offs draw nearer Radebe Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Former Leeds United star Lucas Radebe galvanised the club's supporters with his Tweet earlier in the week, as the Championship play-offs edge closer. Here's how Leeds fans reacted to their former star's Tweet... The astonishing all-time English top-flight table from its 131 years existence - including 65 clubs Championship rumours: Leeds United switch focus to Newcastle midfielder, Bournemouth eye Middlesbrough starlet, Manchester United demand £7m for goalkeeper