The Whites have already surpassed their progress in last season's competition, when they crashed out to Hull City on penalties in Round Two.

Tonight, he'll find out their opponents for the next round. Here's everything you need to know about the third round draw:

When is the draw?

The third round draw will take place on Wednesday 25 at the Hawthorns at around 10pm, following the conclusion of the final round two tie, West Brom v Arsenal.

How can I follow the draw?

UK-based fans can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football.

Cup holders Manchester City enter the hat for round three.

You can also follow the draw live on the Carabao Cup Twitter feed: @Carabao_Cup.

When will the third round be played?

Third round ties will be fulfilled midweek during the week beginning September 20.

Who could Leeds United face?

Whites star performer Jack Harrison takes a corner in the Crewe Alexandra tie.

32 teams will go into the hat for the third round draw, comprising the 25 round two match-winners and seven Premier League teams who earned a bye to the third round through European cup participation.

The seven Europe participants entering the competition at this stage are: Manchester City, Manchester Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham.

The 24 other teams qualified from round two are: AFC Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Cheltenham, Everton, Fulham, Millwall, Norwich, Oldham, Preston, QPR, Rochdale, Sheffield United, Stoke, Sunderland, Swansea, Watford, Wigan, Wolves, Wycombe, Newcastle United OR Burnley, Newport County OR Southampton, West Brom OR Arsenal (to be decided in tonight's ties).

Whereas round one and two ties were arranged geographically, there will be no north and south split in tonight's draw and so Leeds United could face anyone in the hat.

Captain Kalvin Phillips celebrates his goal against Crewe Alexandra.