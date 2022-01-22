@JakesLUFC_: Not a terrible team by any means, but Klich and Rodrigo together in midfield gives me the fear.

@Dazinhooo18: Solid line-up, still going for a 3-0 Leeds win and a Raphinha masterclass.

@CalderDarryn: That’s a decent side though you think it’s still missing Firpo, Phillips and Bamford injuries have killed us, but we should be looking at a top-half finish. We should be beating this mob today, c'mon Leeds.

@TheLUFCLad: Rodrigo been class in every game against Newcastle so far, glad he’s starting.

@Leedsinfidel: Nice, much stronger today and James through the channels can cause them problems.

@RicardoDalepp: Looks like a strong, coherent starting line-up. My only question is how long can Rodrigo last having been out for a while?

Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@SSTmk3: Geez, when you look at that we have some real pace up front. Hope we exploit it because those 3 should scare Toon to death. Dallas, the poster boy for Swiss Army knives. What a team player!

@Zakorton1: Harsh on Hjelde.

@Brucethebadcat: Oh jeez… that midfield is petrifying…. I love Rodrigo but he doesn’t offer any protection to defence, and gives the ball away through ambitious flick-ons and cross field passes more times than I can count in a game…

@Dylanxlufcx: We make no sense whatsoever. We continue to play a £20m winger as striker, while having a £30m striker in midfield. Baffles me.

Tyler Roberts assesses the surroundings at Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's Premier League match against Newcastle United. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

@Lewisjamessh: Fairly strong team, feeling confident!! ALAW MOT.

@Leagueleeds: Literally our best centre-back pairing, I won’t hear any different.

@AD36421360: Not bad at all. Nice to see a few options back on the bench as well. Need to get on the front foot early on and stay there today.

