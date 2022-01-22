'Solid' - Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa's Newcastle United line-up as Diego Llorente and Rodrigo return
Diego Llorente and Rodrigo return to the Leeds United starting line-up as the Whites prepare to face Newcastle United - here's what fans had to say:
@JakesLUFC_: Not a terrible team by any means, but Klich and Rodrigo together in midfield gives me the fear.
@Dazinhooo18: Solid line-up, still going for a 3-0 Leeds win and a Raphinha masterclass.
@CalderDarryn: That’s a decent side though you think it’s still missing Firpo, Phillips and Bamford injuries have killed us, but we should be looking at a top-half finish. We should be beating this mob today, c'mon Leeds.
Read More
@TheLUFCLad: Rodrigo been class in every game against Newcastle so far, glad he’s starting.
@Leedsinfidel: Nice, much stronger today and James through the channels can cause them problems.
@RicardoDalepp: Looks like a strong, coherent starting line-up. My only question is how long can Rodrigo last having been out for a while?
@SSTmk3: Geez, when you look at that we have some real pace up front. Hope we exploit it because those 3 should scare Toon to death. Dallas, the poster boy for Swiss Army knives. What a team player!
@Zakorton1: Harsh on Hjelde.
@Brucethebadcat: Oh jeez… that midfield is petrifying…. I love Rodrigo but he doesn’t offer any protection to defence, and gives the ball away through ambitious flick-ons and cross field passes more times than I can count in a game…
@Dylanxlufcx: We make no sense whatsoever. We continue to play a £20m winger as striker, while having a £30m striker in midfield. Baffles me.
@Lewisjamessh: Fairly strong team, feeling confident!! ALAW MOT.
@Leagueleeds: Literally our best centre-back pairing, I won’t hear any different.
@AD36421360: Not bad at all. Nice to see a few options back on the bench as well. Need to get on the front foot early on and stay there today.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.