The Whites will go in search of a win to draw further clear of the relegation zone when they take on West Ham on Sunday afternoon in their 20th game of the Premier League season.

In their last league outing, Leeds claimed their fourth Premier League win with a 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Burnley on January 2.

The Whites sit 16th in the rankings currently, and a win in East London on Sunday would take Marcelo Bielsa's side nine points clear of the drop.

The London Stadium clash follows an identical encounter last weekend, when the Irons claimed a 2-0 win to knock the Whites out of the FA Cup third round.

Far from being disheartened by the result, the rematch gives Leeds a chance to apply what they learnt, according to United defender Ayling.

"There’s quite a few things that we can take from it," Ayling said.

"We had a great last win in the league against Burnley.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. Pic: Alex Pantling.

"Hopefully we can carry that form on."

Bielsa's squad has been boosted by the return of Rodrigo, who makes the bench for the first time since December 5, and Pascal Struijk, who is back in the starting eleven after six weeks side-lined with a hip issue.

Ayling was full of praise for the academy prospects who deputised for absentees in the FA Cup, and claims the returning players will make a difference.

"We had a few young lads playing who did really well, and played really well but we’re going to have a few lads back who sat on the bench or weren’t involved," Ayling told LUTV.

Luke Ayling celebrates during Leeds United's 3-1 win over Burnley. Pic: George Wood.

"They’re back involved so we go there pretty confident."

