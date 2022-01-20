This weekend, Marcelo Bielsa's side go in search of their third consecutive league win after victories over Burnley and West Ham United have helped Leeds' calendar year get off to a flying start.

The six points earned by their most recent league clashes caused the Whites to draw nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday's opponents, meanwhile, are still lingering below the dotted line, with Newcastle currently two points shy of safety and 17th-placed Watford.

The Magpies have been busy this January transfer window, and new boss Eddie Howe will hope that the addition of Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier can make a difference as Toon battle to survive the drop and secure their place in next year's Premier League.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Allan Saint Maximin and Liam Cooper pursue the ball during Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in September 2021. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds will kick-off against Newcastle at 3pm on Saturday January 22.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Newcastle will not be broadcast on television in accordance with the national 3pm blackout.

You can follow the action with the YEP's live blog, where we'll bring you all the updates from line-up announcements, right through to the final whistle.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

What happened the last time the teams met?

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw on the reverse at St James' Park in September.

Raphinha claimed an early lead for the visitors before Allan Saint-Maximin dribbled round the Whites to tuck the ball into Illan Meslier's bottom corner before half-time.

Neither side could find a winner after the interval and the points were shared.

Kieran Trippier challenges Joe Ironside during Newcastle's FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United. Pic: Stu Forster.

Saturday's game will be the 98th encounter between these two sides since they first met in November 1924.

Since then, each team has won 39 games apiece, with 19 matches ending in a tie.

How are Newcastle doing?

Newcastle have suffered a tricky start to 2022.

After their January fixture against Southampton was postponed due to coronavirus cases in the Newcastle squad, the Magpies hosted fellow strugglers Watford at St James' Park.

Saint-Maximin scored a stunning goal early in the second-half, putting Toon on track to snatch a vital three points from their relegation rivals, but the Hornets hit back late on, with João Pedro's headed equaliser claiming a point for the visitors in the 87th minute.

Next, Toon suffered embarrassment in the FA Cup when they lost 1-0 at home to League One side Cambridge United to crash out of the tournament in the third round.

The Magpies are 19th in the Premier League rankings, having won just one game so far this campaign.