Leeds United v Liverpool: Under 23s RECAP: Whites claim huge PL2 victory at Elland Road

Leeds United's Under-23s host Liverpool in the Premier League 2 this evening at Elland Road - follow all the latest below.

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 7th February 2022, 9:44 pm

Mark Jackson's side host Liverpool for their 19th Premier League 2 Division 1 clash of the season this evening.

With a win, United could pull clear of the drop zone tonight by leapfrogging Chelsea who, one point ahead, don't play a league game until next Friday.

The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The stage is set for an evening game at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 7pm.

Elland Road under the lights. Pic: Tim Keeton.

U23s Live - Leeds United v Liverpool

Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 21:37

  • Leeds host Liverpool in PL2 action
  • Whites sit in the drop zone, trailing safety and 12th-placed Chelsea by one point
  • Liverpool are six points clear of relegation in 10th place
Monday, 07 February, 2022, 21:37

Here’s our report

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:55

Leeds are out of the drop zone

Tonight’s win moves the Whites up to eleventh place in the PL2 Div 1 table, two points above the dotted line.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:53

In case you missed it... Summerville’s penalty

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:51

FULL TIME 3-0

The referee blows his whistle and seals three PL2 points for the Whites.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:50

Chance for Leeds

90+3. McGurk receives the ball from Summerville inside the box. The winger wants it back but McGurk opts to shoot. His effort is straight into Pitaluga’s hands.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:49

Liverpool close to a consolation

90+2. Clarkson plays a speculative ball into Leeds’ box. Cresswell misses it, but O’Rourke can’t quite stretch to turn it home either.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:48

Dean makes it 3-0 to the Whites

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:47

Top home support tonight

8,656 fans inside Elland Road this evening.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:47

Four minutes added on

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 20:46

Change for Leeds

90. Max Dean makes way for Mateo Joseph.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Elland RoadLiverpoolChelseaPremier League 2