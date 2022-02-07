Leeds United v Liverpool: Under 23s RECAP: Whites claim huge PL2 victory at Elland Road
Leeds United's Under-23s host Liverpool in the Premier League 2 this evening at Elland Road - follow all the latest below.
Mark Jackson's side host Liverpool for their 19th Premier League 2 Division 1 clash of the season this evening.
With a win, United could pull clear of the drop zone tonight by leapfrogging Chelsea who, one point ahead, don't play a league game until next Friday.
The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Kick-off at Elland Road is at 7pm.
U23s Live - Leeds United v Liverpool
Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 21:37
- Leeds host Liverpool in PL2 action
- Whites sit in the drop zone, trailing safety and 12th-placed Chelsea by one point
- Liverpool are six points clear of relegation in 10th place
Leeds are out of the drop zone
Tonight’s win moves the Whites up to eleventh place in the PL2 Div 1 table, two points above the dotted line.
In case you missed it... Summerville’s penalty
FULL TIME 3-0
The referee blows his whistle and seals three PL2 points for the Whites.
Chance for Leeds
90+3. McGurk receives the ball from Summerville inside the box. The winger wants it back but McGurk opts to shoot. His effort is straight into Pitaluga’s hands.
Liverpool close to a consolation
90+2. Clarkson plays a speculative ball into Leeds’ box. Cresswell misses it, but O’Rourke can’t quite stretch to turn it home either.
Dean makes it 3-0 to the Whites
Top home support tonight
8,656 fans inside Elland Road this evening.
Four minutes added on
Change for Leeds
90. Max Dean makes way for Mateo Joseph.