Leeds United v Liverpool: U23s live blog with all the Premier League 2 updates from Elland Road
Leeds United's Under-23s host Liverpool in the Premier League 2 this evening at Elland Road - follow all the latest below.
Mark Jackson's side host Liverpool for their 19th Premier League 2 Division 1 clash of the season this evening.
With a win, United could pull clear of the drop zone tonight by leapfrogging Chelsea who, one point ahead, don't play a league game until next Friday.
The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Kick-off at Elland Road is at 7pm.
U23s Live - Leeds United v Liverpool
Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 18:05
- Leeds host Liverpool in PL2 action
- Whites sit in the drop zone, trailing safety and 12th-placed Chelsea by one point
- Liverpool are six points clear of relegation in 10th place
And the visitors' squad this evening...
Leeds subs
Leeds United Under 23s subs v Liverpool: van den Heuvel, Allen, Coleman, McGurk, Joseph.
Leeds team news
Leeds United Under 23s v Liverpool: Klaesson, Moore, Sutcliffe, Kenneh, Cresswell, Mullen, Summerville, Jenkins, Dean, Gray, Miller.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog from Elland Road, where Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League 2.
You can find all the build-up, in-match updates and post-match reaction right here.