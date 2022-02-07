Leeds United v Liverpool: U23s live blog with all the Premier League 2 updates from Elland Road

Leeds United's Under-23s host Liverpool in the Premier League 2 this evening at Elland Road - follow all the latest below.

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:30 pm

Mark Jackson's side host Liverpool for their 19th Premier League 2 Division 1 clash of the season this evening.

With a win, United could pull clear of the drop zone tonight by leapfrogging Chelsea who, one point ahead, don't play a league game until next Friday.

The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.

The stage is set for an evening game at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 7pm.

Elland Road under the lights. Pic: Tim Keeton.

U23s Live - Leeds United v Liverpool

Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 18:05

  • Leeds host Liverpool in PL2 action
  • Whites sit in the drop zone, trailing safety and 12th-placed Chelsea by one point
  • Liverpool are six points clear of relegation in 10th place
And the visitors' squad this evening...

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 18:00

Leeds subs

Leeds United Under 23s subs v Liverpool: van den Heuvel, Allen, Coleman, McGurk, Joseph.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 17:59

Leeds team news

Leeds United Under 23s v Liverpool: Klaesson, Moore, Sutcliffe, Kenneh, Cresswell, Mullen, Summerville, Jenkins, Dean, Gray, Miller.

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 11:45

Good evening

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog from Elland Road, where Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League 2.

You can find all the build-up, in-match updates and post-match reaction right here.

