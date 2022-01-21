Leeds United transfer news RECAP: Brenden Aaronson pursuit assessed
Your YEP will keep you posted on all the latest ins and outs in LS11 and beyond with our daily transfer blog - stay tuned.
Leeds United' s window has been fairly quiet so far, with eleven days remaining until the window shuts on Monday January 31.
Mateo Joseph Fernandez joined the Whites on a three-and-a-half year deal from Espanyol, with the highly-rated 18-year-old forward initially joining up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s.
Existing academy prospects 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Christy and 18-year-old centre-back Kris Moore committed their future to Leeds by signing their first professional contracts.
In terms of outgoings, Leeds have loaned out Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale and Cody Drameh to Cardiff City.
Keep up to date with all the latest business from Elland Road and across the Premier League throughout the day:
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.
Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Thursday January 20
Last updated: Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 13:55
- Keeping you up to date with all the latest business from across the Premier League
In his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Newcastle clash, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was asked about Whites transfer target Brenden Aaronson.
I prefer to speak about the player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility but when he’s actually our player.