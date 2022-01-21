Eddie Howe says he is pleased with the way former Leeds United player Chris Wood played on his Newcastle debut last weekend.

The striker arrived at St James Park from Toon’s relegation rivals Burnley for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m earlier this month.

Howe did not hesitate in introducing the 30-year-old, who started for Newcastle two days after signing for the club.

On Wood’s debut, the Magpies took the lead against fellow strugglers Watford before João Pedro rescued a point for the Hornets in the dying minutes of the game.

Ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Elland Road on Saturday, Howe claims he was satisfied with Wood’s first outing in black and white.

“I thought he played well last week,” Howe said.

“We isolated him after we scored and that was very evident at the time.

“With Chris we need to get bodies around him and he needs to be supplied