Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites table raised bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson
The YEP's daily transfer blog will keep you up to date with all the latest business from LS11 and beyond this January Transfer Window.
With ten days of the January transfer window remaining, Leeds have been working hard to land a central midfielder.
RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson has emerged as the key target and reports claim that the Austrian side rejected a £15m bid for the 21-year-old earlier this week.
The YEP understands that, in spite of the failed bid, Aaronson remains the number one choice and no bids have been made for other midfielders.
So far, the Whites have drafted in one new player. Mateo Joseph Fernandez, a highly-rated 18-year-old forward, arrived from Espanyol earlier this month to develop under Mark Jackson with the Under 23s.
On loan, Leeds have shipped out Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale and Cody Drameh to Cardiff City.
Leeds United Transfer News LIVE - Friday January 21
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 16:50
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe gives verdict on new signing Chris Wood’s Magpies debut ahead of Leeds clash
Eddie Howe says he is pleased with the way former Leeds United player Chris Wood played on his Newcastle debut last weekend.
The striker arrived at St James Park from Toon’s relegation rivals Burnley for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m earlier this month.
Howe did not hesitate in introducing the 30-year-old, who started for Newcastle two days after signing for the club.
On Wood’s debut, the Magpies took the lead against fellow strugglers Watford before João Pedro rescued a point for the Hornets in the dying minutes of the game.
Ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Elland Road on Saturday, Howe claims he was satisfied with Wood’s first outing in black and white.
“I thought he played well last week,” Howe said.
“We isolated him after we scored and that was very evident at the time.
“With Chris we need to get bodies around him and he needs to be supplied
“If we can do that, he'll prove very effective."
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland (ESPN).
Tottenham want AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié after the 25-year-old has impressed Antonio Conte (Sky).
Paris St Germain in talks to take Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan (Guardian).
Newcastle are fighting a London club for the signature of Diego Carlos after Sevilla turned down a €30m offer for the defender (Sky).
Another Premier League ‘keeper puts pen to paper on a contract extension
Sky claim Leeds have placed a second bid for Aaronson
Today’s Premier League transfer rumours....
Leeds have reportedly tabled a second bid for Brenden Aaronson
RB Salzburg are said to have rejected the £15m Leeds offered for the 21-year-old midfielder earlier this week.
Amid rising speculation and excitement among fans, Marcelo Bielsa was asked about Aaronson in his pre-match press conference yesterday.
The Argentine refused to be drawn, stating that he preferred to discuss players when they were part of the club rather than theoretically linked.
But Leeds’ pursuit of the midfielder has continued, and the Whites are now preparing to offer £20 million for the player, according to The Athletic.