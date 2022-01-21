Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites reportedly raise Brenden Aaronson bid
With ten days of the January transfer window remaining, Leeds have been working hard to land a central midfielder.
RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson has emerged as the key target and reports claim that the Austrian side rejected a £15m bid for the 21-year-old earlier this week.
The YEP understands that, in spite of the failed bid, Aaronson remains the number one choice and no bids have been made for other midfielders.
So far, the Whites have drafted in one new player. Mateo Joseph Fernandez, a highly-rated 18-year-old forward, arrived from Espanyol earlier this month to develop under Mark Jackson with the Under 23s.
On loan, Leeds have shipped out Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale and Cody Drameh to Cardiff City.
Leeds United Transfer News LIVE - Friday January 21
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 09:42
Leeds have reportedly tabled a second bid for Brenden Aaronson
RB Salzburg are said to have rejected the £15m Leeds offered for the 21-year-old midfielder earlier this week.
Amid rising speculation and excitement among fans, Marcelo Bielsa was asked about Aaronson in his pre-match press conference yesterday.
The Argentine refused to be drawn, stating that he preferred to discuss players when they were part of the club rather than theoretically linked.
But Leeds’ pursuit of the midfielder has continued, and the Whites are now preparing to offer £20 million for the player, according to The Athletic.