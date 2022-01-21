Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites reportedly raise Brenden Aaronson bid

With ten days of the January transfer window remaining, Leeds have been working hard to land a central midfielder.

RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson has emerged as the key target and reports claim that the Austrian side rejected a £15m bid for the 21-year-old earlier this week.

The YEP understands that, in spite of the failed bid, Aaronson remains the number one choice and no bids have been made for other midfielders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road corner flag. Pic: George Wood.

So far, the Whites have drafted in one new player. Mateo Joseph Fernandez, a highly-rated 18-year-old forward, arrived from Espanyol earlier this month to develop under Mark Jackson with the Under 23s.

On loan, Leeds have shipped out Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale and Cody Drameh to Cardiff City.