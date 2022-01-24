Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites reportedly expecting Brenden Aaronson bid rejection

Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

With seven days remaining of the January transfer window, Leeds are yet to boost their senior ranks, though highly-rated 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez has arrived in LS11 from Espanyol to join up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s.

Last week, the Whites' pursuit of RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson moved up a gear, with Leeds reportedly making two separate offers for the 21-year-old, though United are yet to prise him from the Austrian side, with the Mail on Sunday reporting that Leeds are expecting a rejection of their second bid.

Meanwhile, two of Leeds' own youngsters have departed Elland Road on loan, with Cody Drameh playing at Cardiff City, and Ryan Edmondson at Port Vale until the end of the season.