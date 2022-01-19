Leeds United transfer news LIVE: the Whites table bid for exciting young midfielder

Leeds United have tabled a bid of £15m for exciting young RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to The Athletic.

Aged 21 years old, Aaronson has Champions League experience and has notched an impressive ten goal contributions across 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Austrian Bundesliga leaders have reportedly turned the offer down, and the Whites will need to bid again if they hope to secure the youngster's services.

Elland Road. Pic: Visionhaus.

United have so far secured one new addition, the highly-rated 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez who joins from Espanyol to link up initially with Mark Jackson's Under 23s.

Ryan Edmondson and Cody Drameh have departed on loan to Port Vale and Cardiff City respectively, while teenagers Harry Christy and Kris Moore have signed their first professional contracts at Elland Road.