Leeds United transfer news LIVE: the Whites table bid for exciting young midfielder

Leeds United have tabled a bid of £15m for exciting young RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to The Athletic.
Aged 21 years old, Aaronson has Champions League experience and has notched an impressive ten goal contributions across 26 appearances in all competitions this season.
The Austrian Bundesliga leaders have reportedly turned the offer down, and the Whites will need to bid again if they hope to secure the youngster's services.
United have so far secured one new addition, the highly-rated 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez who joins from Espanyol to link up initially with Mark Jackson's Under 23s.
Ryan Edmondson and Cody Drameh have departed on loan to Port Vale and Cardiff City respectively, while teenagers Harry Christy and Kris Moore have signed their first professional contracts at Elland Road.
Last updated: Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 14:27
Newcastle United want Jesse Lingard
Newcastle United are interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan until the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Magpies have already attracted Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier to St James’ Park this month as Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-led consortium begin to make their mark on Newcastle in the first transfer window since last year’s takeover.
West Ham and Tottenham are both reportedly interested in securing Lingard’s services when his United contract runs out in the summer, but the Lancashire club would better benefit from a loan deal to secure a loan fee and move the winger off their wage bill.
It is understood that Lingard, still preferring a switch to London, is yet to express interest in Toon’s overtures.