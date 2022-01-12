Cody Drameh set to join Cardiff City on loan

Cody Drameh is expected to depart Elland Road on a temporary basis following interest from Cardiff City today.

The full-back will pen a deal which keeps him at the Championship side until the end of the season.

The move follows the England Under 21 international's appearance during the Whites' 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

Drameh's contribution, coming in on the 69th minute after Junior Firpo suffered a suspected concussion, marks his fifth appearance for Marcelo Bielsa's first team this season.

Yesterday, it emerged that Leeds have agreed to let Drameh go to Wales to pursue first-team football despite ongoing injury concerns in LS11.

Cody Drameh holds off Nikola Vlašić during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Pic: Alex Pantling.

Tony Dorigo hopes for incomings this transfer window

With Bielsa's squad once again considerably limited by injury ahead of Leeds' Premier League game against West Ham this weekend, the urgency for fresh faces this January is growing, Tony Dorigo argues in his latest column.

"When you sit down and look at just how many are out and add the players who could be out for this game, it brings into sharper focus what we all want to see in this transfer window: new bodies coming in," Dorigo writes.

"I’m sure the club are doing everything they can on that front.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Craig Mercer.

"In transfer windows you buy players who improve the team, that’s where you spend your money but in this window we’re talking about bodies coming in to improve the squad.

"That’s what we need."

David Prutton heaps praise on Stuart Dallas

Stuart Dallas. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Stuart Dallas marked his 250th appearance for Leeds United with a goal during the Whites' 3-1 victory over Burnley earlier this month.

The Ulsterman has become one of Marcelo Bielsa's most dependable players, deputising for a number of positions across the pitch amid a crippling spate of injuries.

Former Whites man David Prutton has been singing the praises of Leeds' treasured utilty player this week.

"I think he has been a terrific recent servant of Leeds," Prutton told the YEP.

"I think he is part of the very heart of Leeds' most recent glory years with getting back to the Premier League.

"He has approached each and every game wherever he has been told to play the same way and played out of his skin.