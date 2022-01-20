The ins and outs of United's pursuit of Brenden Aaronson

Following the emergence of 21-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson as Leeds' top transfer target earlier this week, the YEP's chief football writer Graham Smyth has been assessing the factors at play in the possible switch.

There's many reasons why Aaronson would be a good fit at Elland Road, but will the Whites be able to prize him away from RB Salzburg?

Lee Wingate of The Other Bundesliga podcast has given the YEP the low-down on Aaronson, his role at the Austrian club, and why he'd suit a Marcelo Bielsa side.

“He is a really pacey player who carries the ball well, has a good eye for a team-mate, reads the game well and is an important factor in Salzburg’s build-up play," Wingate said.

"Defensively, he is very energetic and presses from the front.

"I’d imagine he’d be exactly the kind of player Bielsa would want."

RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Pic: Martin Rose.

