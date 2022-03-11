How to get hold of one of three unique t-shirts as Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball team up with Admiral

The unique design, created by Danny Newman, incorporates historic Leeds insignia.

The city's coat of arms, the Yorkshire Rose, and the dome of the Corn Exchange are all proudly on display in Admiral's freshest shirt drop.

The t-shirt also pays tribute to its three collaboration partners Leeds United fanzine the Square Ball, Brudenell Social Club, and Crash Records.

The city of Leeds and Admiral have half a century of history together having partnered to innovate and form the foundations of football as we see it today.

On Friday March 11 the t-shirts will drop at different locations across Leeds, with each venue selling a different colourway in celebration of the city and its invention of the first ever football kit.

At Crash Records, you can get your hands on the yellow edition, while the rubber shirt will be available at Brudenell Social Club. You'll need to head to admiralsportinggoods.com to order a blue shirt.

The Leeds Collection yellow t-shirt, available for purchase at Crash Records. Pic: Admiral.

Theo from Admiral Sporting Goods said: It’s great to be working with so many iconic parts of the city all at once.

"Admiral has a special history with Leeds and to be able to celebrate it with people that are fans of the brand is very special."

The Square Ball's Paul O'Dowd said: "Admiral has a long and iconic association with the city of Leeds.

"The Square Ball teamed up successfully with Admiral last year and are proud to collaborate again, this time alongside The Brudenell and Crash Records - two massively important figures on the Leeds music scene.

The Leeds Collection rubber t-shirt, available for purchase at Brudenell Social Club. Pic: Admiral.

"Daren Newman's fantastic design celebrates the City we love and it's an honour for The Square Ball to be included within it.”

Nathan from Brudenell Social Club said: We released a classic shirt last year, which formed a relationship with Admiral, who have a long golden vintage history with Leeds.

"So when this came up, we were delighted to come together with some of the other great institutions of our city, both music and football that we’re so passionate about.

"Darren’s design also encapsulates so much, it’s brilliant.

The Leeds Collection blue t-shirt, available for purchase at admiralsportinggoods.com. Pic: Admiral.

"Together as Leeds fans, we sing proudly at every match, ‘We are Leeds!’