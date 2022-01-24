Leeds United expect Brenden Aaronson disappointment, player ratings from Newcastle United defeat - key headlines

Player ratings from Newcastle loss

The Whites lost the opportunity to draw further clear of the drop zone on Saturday when a home game against relegation-threatened Newcastle ended in a 1-0 loss.

Jonjo Shelvey scored the only goal of the game after Diego Llorente conceded a free-kick on the edge of Leeds' box.

Diego Llorente and Allan Saint-Maximin tussle for possession during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

The midfielder's strike beat the United wall and Illan Meslier to give the Magpies a 75th-minute lead which Eddie Howe's side held onto until the final whistle.

The result sees the Whites remain in 15th place, with the gap to the dotted line closing to seven points.

The YEP's Lee Sobot has handed out player ratings to Marcelo Bielsa' s men following the loss.

Alan Sherarer. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

Alan Shearer outlines Leeds' key weakness in Newcastle defeat

Alan Shearer claimed that the absence of the Whites striker Patrick Bamford was glaring during the Whites' 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

A free-kick by Jonjo Shelvey gave the visitors the lead in the 75th minute, but Leeds could find no reply and the Magpies took all three points back to Tyneside.

Since Bamford recovered from a muscular problem, the Whites number 9 has picked up an issue with the bottom of his foot, Bielsa revealed in his pre-match conference.

RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson. Pic: Fran Santiago.

The injury counted him out of Saturday's clash which, Shearer suggested in his Match of the Day analysis, was a huge blow for United.

"There's no doubt about it, obviously they are missing Bamford," Shearer said.

"They missed that presence in and around the six yard box just to get that scruffy goal.

"There is no-one there in that killer position where someone should be who is going to put the ball in the back of the net."

Leeds United expect Brenden Aaronson disappointment

The Whites are expecting their second bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson to be rejected, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Leeds reportedly tabled an offer of £15m last week before upping their offer to £20m in pursuit of a 21-year-old player who promises to fit well into Marcelo Bielsa's system.The young American, who boasts five goals for the US Men's National Team, has played a key role in Salzburg's Bundesliga title-charge this season.

So far, Aaronson has made five assists and scored one goal across 16 appearances in the Austrian top-flight.

Should the Whites be successful in bringing him to Elland Road, Aaronson would bring well-needed support to Bielsa's central midfield options.