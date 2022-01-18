Laura Bartup eyes silverware after Leeds United Women qualify for County Cup semi-finals
Leeds United Women top scorer Laura Bartup says the Whites are keen to win a cup this season after sailing through to the County Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Harrogate Town.
Bartup headed home her 14th goal of the season to seal Leeds' passage to the next round in the dying minutes of a well-fought cup tie at the Rossett Sports Centre, Harrogate.
Whites forward Sandra Soares-Martins, who signed to Leeds last summer, opened the scoring for Leeds in the 33rd minute before Daniella Trickett doubled the visitors' lead on the stroke of half time.
Soares-Martins struck again on the other side of the interval and Dan O'Hearne's side progressed comfortably throughout the second period, with Bartup making it 4-0 late on to round off a convincing cup victory.
The Whites will now contest a place in the County Cup final with West Yorkshire and Division One North rivals Bradford City in the semi-finals on February 20.
After Sunday's victory, Bartup gave her thoughts on the game and explained what the result means to her team.
“It was very important [to get into the final four of the competition], and we knew it would be a tough game today as I’d heard Harrogate are a good team," Bartup said.
“I thought we had spells where we didn’t really play how we can play.
“But I thought at times we did pass it round well.
“At the end of the day we’ve put four goals in the back of the net and we’re through to the next round, so that’s all that matters."
Next week, O'Hearne's side turn their attention to another knock-out tournament as they travel to fellow Division One North side Alnwick Town for a FA Women's National League Plate tie.
If successful, Leeds could set up a quarter-final against Bedworth United or Nottingham Forest on February 6 before returning to league action the following week.
Bartup outlined the side's priorities amid a packed schedule of cup and league fixtures.
"It’s going to be a tough game next week, a long journey there as well, we’ve already been there once this season, " Bartup said.
"But I think we’ll have a good week at training then go into next week, and hopefully get through to the next round of the Plate.
"The focus goes back on the league then.
"We obviously want to get promoted as well so, as much as we want to win a cup, we can’t just forget about the league - that’s our main focus.
"But yes, it would be nice to win a cup this season definitely."
