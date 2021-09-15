'It makes no sense' - Fans react to the FA's decision following Leeds United's appeal against Pascal Struijk's red card

Fans before kick-off against Liverpool. Pic: Getty

@BandForGood: Never mind a red card, it wasn't even a foul. Cooper did the same challenge 10 minutes later and play carried on?

@Walker_thisway: Genuinely surprised by this. Yes, the injury is horrific and it's so heart-breaking for Harvey Elliott - but it wasn't a bad tackle, just an accident.

@LaurenceClack: It’s horribly unfortunate, but it makes no sense to make a decision on the severity of the injury sustained.

@MulletMusic: Everyone’s giving their best wishes to Elliott - as do I - but how about everyone sends their best wishes to Struijk. Young player, always stepped up when asked, a fair tackle & now he’s out for 3 feeling like a villain. Keep your head up Pascal !! MOT.

@DanP_LUFC: So just as we go into a 6-game run that arguably SHOULD see us pick up a few much-needed points, we have only 1 fit centre-back for 3 of those games. Genuinely concerned, who slots in there now?

@MikeyLUFCALAW: A chance for Cresswell to step up. You know there will be no excuses from Marcelo.

Liam Cooper consoles Pascal Struijk. Pic: Getty

@anonymousL33ds: On to Newcastle now with a makeshift team team with square pegs all over the park. Can’t wait…..

@Oramic: Sets a precedent this now… surely every tackle like this (of which many can occur in a single match) should be outlawed and players sent off accordingly?

@Thombo1987: How, on what grounds? Clear as day there was no intent to go in and injure Elliot. He clearly wasn't out of control and he won the ball. Just one of those unfortunate injuries that could happen to anyone. What a disaster this is.

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty