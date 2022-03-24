Former West Ham United star makes Kalvin Phillips prediction

Kalvin Phillips will only stay at Leeds United if he can see the club are moving in the right direction, according to former West Ham United winger Trevor Sinclair.

This week fresh talk has emerged of Aston Villa and West Ham preparing offers for the England international.

Sinclair believes that the Wortley-born midfielder's loyalty to his boyhood club will only keep him at Elland Road so long as everything else is in place.

"He's a Yorkshire lad, he's proud of his heritage and the club that gave him a platform to play," Sinclair said.

"If he feels the club are going to match his ambition there's a good chance he'll stay and sign a new contract.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Jan Kruger.

"If he feels they're making good moves, recruitment, the right trajectory.

"But if he doesn't feel that, he'll leave this summer."

Luke Ayling to join Josh Warrington ring walk

Josh Warrington prepares to fight Mauricio Lara at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Pic: George Wood.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling will lead Josh Warrington out into the ring before he fights for the IBF world featherweight title on Saturday.

Ayling will become the latest player to accompany Whites fan Warrington on his ring walk, taking up the role previously performed by club legends Lucas Radebe and Pablo Hernandez.

Ahead of his fight against Kiko Martinez, Warrington shared that he would love for former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa to accompany him next time.

"It would have been an absolutely huge honour to have him there on Saturday," he said.

Anderlecht full back Sergio Gomez. Pic: Kristof van Accom.

"But I’ve nowt for him to carry this time, he’d just be walking out alongside me.

"But if I was to win the belt it’d be a huge honour to have him there next time."

Leeds United monitoring Anderlecht ace

Leeds United are looking at preparing a deal for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez, according to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old is a Barcelona academy graduate who boasts 50 international caps at youth level.

Since joining Anderlecht at the start of the season, Gomez has made one goal contribution for every two Jupiler Pro League appearances he has made.