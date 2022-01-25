Former Leeds United player supports team-mate's multiple sclerosis battle with mammoth cycle fundraiser

While at Leeds United Women, Daniels was voted FA Women's Premier League Young Player of the year and was part of the team who won the 2001 Premier League National Division in 2001, the year before Smith joined the club and lined up for the Whites alongside her.

In October 2018, Daniels was diagnosed was Multiple Sclerosis, which has had hugely debilitating effects on her physical and psychological health and now prevents her from enjoying some of the things she loves most in life.

Daniels needs to raise £50,000 in order to access Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, a treatment which aims to prevent the condition progressing further.

After Smith was made aware of Daniels' diagnosis by a former Whites team-mates WhatsApp group, she determined to help Daniels raise the money she needs.

On Thursday, Smith will chip in with the fundraising efforts by participating in a cycling challenge from Anfield, home of Daniels' beloved Liverpool, all the way to Elland Road.

"Because I love a challenge, I have stupidly said I will cycle all the sections," Smith writes in her column for the YEP's sister title, the Yorkshire Post."If you are going to raise money, it has to be a challenge.

Sue Smith is part of the Leeds Carnegie team that lift the Premier League Cup in February 2010. Pic: Alex Livesey.

"Leeds have been brilliant, organising the whole event.

They wanted to look after one of their own and they have our back.

"Hopefully, there will be members of the Leeds United family, even if they do not follow the women’s team, who want to rally round and help Stacey.

"We’re all Leeds, aren’t we?"

Sue Smith outside Anfield with Leandra Little and Julie Grundy.

To find out more about Daniels' story and to donate, visit tinyurl.com/57932zp3.

