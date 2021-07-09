The staff can be seen singing and dancing through the aisles to the tune of The Lightning Seed's Three Lions (Football's Coming Home).

Rachel Cunningham, community champion at Asda Middleton said: “All our colleagues at Asda Middleton are really excited for the Euro Finals.

"The last time we made the finals was in 1966, all the colleagues in store are behind England we have everything crossed that we bring it home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda Middleton staff showing their support for the Three Lions ahead of England v Italy at Euro 2020 (photo and video: Rachel Cunningham).

"It would be an amazing achievement for England after such a difficult 18 months.

We filmed the video to show our community that we too are behind the lads to win.

"Come on England!”

People young and old across the country may have a delayed start to their week should the national men’s football team triumph this weekend.

Employers and school heads are considering allowing staff and pupils, respectively, to enjoy a lie-in on Monday due to the Three Lions’ participation in the European Championship final against Italy on Sunday night.

Victory at Wembley would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup.

It comes as momentum for a national day off in the event of glory continues to grow – though police have warned fans not to get carried away by the occasion.

The mechanics for a bank holiday this Monday seem unworkable, given the short turnaround between the final ending late on Sunday night and when the day off would come into effect, potentially an hour later.

Instead, businesses may consider flexible working hours in order to allow staff to sleep off any celebratory or consolatory side effects.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC (Trades Union Congress), said: “Bosses should talk to their staff about flexible working arrangements ahead of Monday morning – perhaps allowing them to start later and claim back their time afterwards.

“And bosses should show flexibility too towards the 2.2 million workers who work on a Sunday – many of them key workers.

“Many of them will want to watch the match, and they should be able to, either at work or by finishing early and making up the time.”

A number of schools in Leeds have already said they will allow pupils to start later on Monday if they want to.

The final is due to kick off at Wembley at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time.

However, if it goes to extra time or a penalty shootout, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.

Any trophy presentation for the Three Lions would likely delay bedtimes even further.

Wednesday’s semi-final victory over Denmark, which went to extra time but not penalties, finished at around 10.45pm.

Downing Street said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

The number of signatures calling for a bank holiday to celebrate an England win passed the 300,000 mark on Friday morning, although it was reported that ministers are considering scheduling the day off for August when coronavirus rules are relaxed.

Downing Street remained coy on the prospects of a bank holiday – either on Monday or a later date – if England do triumph.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We don’t want to pre-empt the result and tempt fate. We would obviously set out any plans, if necessary, in due course. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

The order for any bank holiday would have to come from the Queen.

The British Beer and Pub Association reckons nearly 13 million pints could be bought on Sunday.

It estimated 7.1 million of those would be sold within the course of the game itself if it ends within normal time – equating to almost 1,000 pints a second.

The Home Office confirmed on Friday that pubs can continue to serve until 11.15pm on Sunday to reduce the risk of customers being told to leave before the match ends.

There were boisterous scenes across some of England’s biggest cities on Wednesday night, as supporters celebrated the semi-final victory long into the night.

But police urged for people to respect coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as a survey of 1,794 adults in the UK by Opinium suggested England manager Gareth Southgate is more popular than war-time prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.