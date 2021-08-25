The Premier League will pause in September for players to represent their countries in the latest round of World Cup qualifying matches.

Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, and Hélder Costa could all depart the UK for international duty in the coming weeks. But which of them will be affected? Here’s what you need to know:

What do the government guidelines say?

Guidelines on the government website insist that “you should not travel to red list countries or territories”.

The red list rules demand ten days’ quarantine in a hotel upon arriving back in the UK and two tests before release, and they apply to everyone, even those who have been fully vaccinated, and those who break them could be in line for a £10,000 fine.

For those countries on the amber list, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine but must take a test up to 48 hours after arriving back in the UK.

Hélder Costa in action against Aston Villa.

Which Leeds players are affected?

Hélder Costa and Raphinha could both face quarantine, having been called up for international duty in Africa and South America respectively.

Costa is due to represent Angola, which is red-listed, as is Egypt, where the Angola squad will travel for their first fixture on September 2.

Meanwhile, Raphinha’s impressive spell at Leeds earned him his first selection for Brazil.

Raphinha scores against Everton.

“I'm very happy, I don't know how to measure so much happiness and pride in receiving this wonderful news,” the winger told Instagram. “I'm going to be making a child's dream come true.”

But Brazil and its three opponents in the qualifiers - Argentina, Chile and Peru - are all on the UK government’s red list.

Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, and Liam Cooper all look to be safe from the disruption as they prepare to play in countries on the green and amber lists.

How will the international break impact Leeds' Premier League campaign?

Stuart Dallas in action for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Italy.

FIFA have extended the South American international window to catch up on qualifying fixtures missed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, when the Whites play Liverpool at 4.30pm Elland Road on September 12, it'll be just 15 hours after Raphinha appears against Peru in Recife on the east coast of Brazil.

Under current guidance, he and Costa would be expected to quarantine for 10 days upon their return and therefore be ineligible to play against Liverpool or against Newcastle on September 17.

With Ian Poveda now on loan at Blackburn Rovers, the international break could cause a problem for Leeds United who risk being left with a gap on the flanks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are refusing to release affected players for international duty and are calling for an exemption.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino would be required to join Raphinha in quarantine and be counted out of the Leeds match if they depart to represent their country in Brazil. As a result, the Reds have decided that the Brazilian trio and Mohammed Salah will not play in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The Premier League and the FA are currently in talks with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in the hopes of gaining exemptions for players.

In similar talks earlier this year, the British and Irish Lions were unsuccessful in their efforts to be granted an exception.