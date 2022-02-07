Aston Villa v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa pre-match press conference LIVE

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

United return to Premier League action this week after the competition took a short break for players to compete in internationals and the FA Cup fourth round.

On Wednesday, the Whites will visit Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard' s Aston Villa, who are currently eleventh in the rankings.

The Birmingham side have taken four points from their last three league games and claimed a 1-0 victory last time out against Everton.

Gerrard, who took charge at Villa in November, explained that he would be using the Premier League break as an opportunity to reset his side.

"We'll use this time as a mini pre-season which, hopefully, will benefit us in the short term and will have us ready for the remaining fixtures," Gerrard said.

“From a physical point of view, we need to train hard.

"We also have an opportunity for unlimited physical days where we can reset our identity in and out of possession.

"Our plan is quite clear: we want to finish as strong as we can."

Leeds, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to bottom-of-the-table rivals Newcastle and extend the seven-point cushion keeping them clear of the drop zone when they travel to the Midlands for their 22nd Premier League clash of the season on Wednesday.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 9am on Monday and you can follow everything that the Whites boss has to say with our live blog below.