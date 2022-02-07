Aston Villa v Leeds United: Every word Marcelo Bielsa said in his pre-match press conference

When Ayling wasn’t here, Dallas played. When Llorente wasn’t here, Ayling played. When Cooper wasn’t here, Pascal played. When Junior wasn’t here, Dallas played. When Klich wasn’t here, Forshaw played. When Phillips wasn’t here, Pascal Klich or Forshaw played. When Raphinha wasn’t here, Klich played. Harrison hasn’t been out. When Bamford hasn’t been here, James or Tyler played. Gelhardt have been the youngsters who have had consistent minutes, and Shackleton has been an option. Of course I wish we didn’t have the problems that we have had. But the team also found the solutions. So of course, the results are poor. Because the results are poor, everything is made bigger. And with respect to the injuries, any analysis that is made, I don’t want to have an opinion, because when you are going through a sporting moment that is negative, everything that you say is read as an excuse because the circle is very clear. Every time there is more games, to earn more money, the excuse to earn more money is that we need a lot of money to play the players because the players want to earn more money or the coaches want to earn more money. That is not the reason. Of course, everybody wants to earn more. But this is a way to limit this veracity of wanting to earn more. Every time there’s more games, the way the scheduling is completed. It’s impossible to schedule within that scenario. Of course the pandemic has multiplied the effect of this problem. There is only one solution which has not been attempted. That we earn less a product of this situation. To play less, to earn less, to make it clear how we will play less to earn less. Obviously is being denaturalised with more injuries and these situations. But never the reasons of why these problems are generated, nor the solutions. How is it possible that the scheduling puts the competitions in the same place? Of course they’re going to have to reschedule. Between all the federations, FIFA, UEFA, it is impossible for it not to be overboard. Now I also want to say something. Our injuries have not been due to an excess of games. Ayling injured his knee, missing eight games. Pascal, his foot, six games. Bamford, ankle and his foot, 14 games. Koch, hip, sixteen games. Rodrigo, foot, five games. Phillips, Cooper, Shackleton, muscular problems have been very few. Llorente and Firpo, and Bamford - within those injuries that he had - so we have had three muscular injuries. But obviously the problems that you are making reference to, in this moment there is an infinite amount of data. That has to do with the fact that the rest and recovery is not sufficient and is produced due to an excess of games. The excess of games should be treated as well. With regards to the teams that are able to have two teams and the teams that are only able to have one. That is not our case. Because we don’t have a problem with an excess of games. In all these things that I have said, everything that I have said in this conference nothing has justified that is a product of things that I should manage better.