Adam Forshaw issues injury update, Leeds United eye two Championship players - key headlines
Leeds United are preparing to take on relegation rivals Newcastle United in a bottom-of-the-table Premier League clash on Saturday. Here are Tuesday's key headlines:
Young Whites claim vital PL2 win
Leeds Under-23s bagged their first league win since September last night with a 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Derby County at the LNER York Community Stadium.
The Whites suffered an early set-back, losing Stuart McKinstry to injury inside 15 minutes, with 15-year-old Archie Gray coming on to replace him.
A stunning 25-yard strike by Amari Miller gave Mark Jackson's side the lead in the 29th minute.
The Whites battled hard in the second half before Charlie Allen doubled Leeds' advantage just six minutes remaining.
The win takes United out of the Premier League 2 Division 1 drop zone and gives them a three-point cushion over the 13th-placed Rams.
Adam Forshaw issues injury update
Adam Forshaw took to Instagram yesterday to issue an injury update to supporters.
The midfielder limped off the field in the early stages of Leeds' 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham on Sunday.
It was a worrying sight for United fans, who have been delighted by the 30-year-old's impressive return after a two-year lay-off with a hip issue.
But according to Forshaw, the problem isn't so severe this time around.
"Thanks for all the messages, it's only a small hamstring injury," Forshaw told his Instagram followers.
"I'm fighting to be ready for Saturday, if not I'll be back straight after the break."
Leeds United eye Championship players
The Whites are reportedly interested in two exciting young Championship players.
Twenty-one year old Djed Spence, currently on loan to Nottingham Forest from Middlesborough, has become a regular feature in Steve Cooper's team and the right-back played a crucial role in the Midlands side's shock 1-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal last week. United have reportedly made an enquiry about the young player.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Jason Knight has been making waves at Pride Park, where he has made four goal contributions so far this season for Derby County. The Whites have shown interest, but may have to fight Newcastle United for his signature, according to The Times.
