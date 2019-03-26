Indie band The Cribs revealed as first Wakefield United sponsor - take a look at the strip

Indie band The Cribs have been announced as the first kit sponsor for Wakefield United’s debut season.

by Alex Nelson

Both junior and adult sizes will be available (Image: Wakefield United / Twitter)

The club, which aims to “increase participation in sport and encourage refugees and asylum seekers living in our community to be active” announced the news on social media and said they had been “blown away” by the positive reaction.

“Please be patient and remember we are just a non-league club made up of volunteers and we all have jobs and lives to lead,” they said in response to a high volume of media requests.

The kit has been produced in conjunction with Wakefield’s Godzown Sports, and each sale covers the costs of manufacturing and to helping the club meet its aims.

The white kit features a striking, light blue Cribs logo, the crest of Wakefield United, and the Amnesty International logo.

Both junior and adult sizes will be available.

“Not only do we love our town, but this club is a truly great initiative,” said the Wakefield band on Twitter, “bringing asylum seekers and refugees together with city residents under the banner of football.”

The shirts aren’t just available to fans of the club, and can be bought by “music fans, shirt collectors and proud Wakefield district residents”, a deal which the club described as “unprecedented” for a non-league club.

“Replica shirts… will be available WORLDWIDE soon,” said the band, known for hits like Men’s Needs and Hey Scenesters!

“Keep an eye out for pre-orders.”

“Proceeds will be invested locally to help Wakefield United exist and to help others across our community,” said the club.

For more information, head to wakefieldunited.co.uk