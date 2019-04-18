Here’s the starting XI Leeds United are likely to field in their key clash against Wigan
Leeds United will look to continue their surge towards automatic promotion on Good Friday, as they take on Wigan Athletic at Elland Road. The Easter weekend looks like the ideal time for the club to finally end their ding-dong battle with Sheffield United for second place, and kicking things off with a victory over Paul Cook’s struggling side would be a real psychological boost for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Here’s how the starting eleven is likely to look for the big game...
1. GK: Kiko Casilla
The Spaniard has atoned for his sending off against Sheffield United last month with three clean sheets on the bounce, and should start between the sticks again against Wigan. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
The former Bristol City man made his 100th appearance for United in last weekend's win over Sheffield Wednesday, and will look to continue his fine form against Wigan. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
The Sweden international has been a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season, and will need to be at the top of his game without Cooper alongside him. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
With Liam Cooper's chances of making the game still in doubt due to a muscular problem, Bielsa may look to rest his captain until Monday, and give Berardi the nod instead. (Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images)