Here's the players who've been nominated for the PFA Fans Player of the Year Award The PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Fans Player of the Year award nominees have been announced, following the conclusion of an enthralling 2018/19 campaign on Monday. Here are the players in the running to scoop the prestigious award... 1. Teemu Pukki - Norwich City The Championship's top scorer bagged 29 goals last season, and it'll be interesting to see whether he can replicate that form in the Premier League. 2. Billy Sharp - Sheffield United The veteran Blades striker showed he's still got it with a stellar season, scoring 23 goals in the promotion push. 3. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa The tenacious midfielder turned down a lucrative move to Spurs last summer, and his loyalty has been richly rewarded with promotion to the top tier. 4. Che Adams - Birmingham City The youngster was shining beacon of light in an otherwise drab campaign for the Blues, and netted 22 league goals. Surely he'll be snapped up in the summer!