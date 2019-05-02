Here's the mighty starting XI Leeds United fielded in the Champions League semi-final 18 years ago today
18 years ago today, Leeds United played their Champions League semi-final first leg at Elland Road. The game ended 0-0, but it was a time United fans will always remember fondly.
Here’s the stunning starting XI David O’Leary had at his disposal that evening...
1. Nigel Martyn - Goalkeeper
(Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
2. Danny Mills - RB
(Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT)
3. Rio Ferdinand - CB
(Credit: Laurence Griffiths /Allsport)
4. Dominic Matteo - CB
(Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport)
