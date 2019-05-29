Championship odds

Here's how the bookies think the Championship table will finish next season - where does your team rank?

The 2018/19 Championship season has only just drawn to a close, but the bookmakers are already speculating as to how next season will finish.

Here's how Sky Bet think next season's table will look in May, based on their title winning odds, ranked from bottom to top...

66/1

1. 24th - Millwall

66/1
66/1

2. 23rd - Barnsley

66/1
50/1

3. 22nd - Reading

50/1
50/1

4. 21st - Queens Park Rangers

50/1
