Harrogate Town net play-off trip to Fylde after defeat at Dragons

Harrogate Town will travel to AFC Fylde in the first round of the National League play-offs following a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on the final day of the regular season.

Mark Beck handed Simon Weaver’s side an early lead, though they were made to pay for failing to add to their tally as the Dragons came from behind to snatch all three points. Elsewhere, seventh-placed Eastleigh surrendered a 3-1 advantage to draw with Boreham Wood, meaning that Town finish the season in sixth position and will meet the Lancashire outfit on Wednesday rather than returning to Wrexham once again.

Boss Weaver made eight changes to his starting line-up yesterday afternoon, but the re-shuffled visitors began well well in wet and windy conditions, taking the lead after 11 minutes.

Joe Leesley’s corner fell for Beck at the far post and the big striker turned before rifling into the roof of the home net from close range.

Town looked comfortable at 1-0, though the Dragons pulled level in the 42nd minute when Paul Rutherford crossed from the left for Jason Oswell to power a header into the top corner.

Beck then hit the Wrexham bar before Jack Muldoon won a penalty, only to see his spot-kick saved by Christian Dibble.

Town remained in the ascendancy for the majority of the second period, Leesley bending one strike just wide and another slightly too high.

The Welsh side survived a number of scares inside their own box, but then snatched the points courtesy of substitute Nicky Deverdics’ 80th-minute sucker punch.

Elsewhere in the National League, FC Halifax Town rounded off their season in fine style with a 2-0 win at promotion-chasing Fylde. First-half goals by Matty Brown and Fylde’s Arlen Birch put Town into a commanding lead that they never appeared in danger of losing.