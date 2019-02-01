Harrogate Town going all out for Trophy triumph

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said his team will be going out “all guns blazing” in an attempt to secure their progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy tomorrow.

The Wetherby Road outfit entertain Stockport County at the CNG Stadium (3pm kick-off) and find themselves just three wins away from an historic date at Wembley.

“This is a big competition and once you reach this stage it starts to have a bit of a special feel about it,” said Weaver, speaking ahead of Town’s last-16 showdown with the National League North title chasers.

“We are three games away from Wembley and we have a real opportunity to go on and make history by getting there.

“Saturday’s fixture is a massive one for us. We’ll be going out all guns blazing to get a result.

“We know that we’re in for a real test because Stockport are a huge club and they’ve won eight on the bounce coming into this one. It’s a challenge and an occasion that we’re really excited about.”

With the Hatters unbeaten since early December having won 12 of their last 13 matches and boasting a sizeable away following, Weaver is anticipating quite the spectacle.

“I think that this is one of the biggest ties of the round,” Weaver added. “Stockport are absolutely flying and they’re backed by a massive fanbase.

“We know they’ll bring plenty of supporters and that there will be a great atmosphere in the ground.

“I’m expecting that they will have a real good go at us and with two very attack-minded teams going at it we should see a really exciting contest.”

With his team very much in the hunt for FA Trophy glory as well as harbouring ambitions of promotion to the Football League, Weaver believes that Town fans can expect an exciting climax to the 2018/19 season.

“Spring is in sight now and we’re still fighting on two fronts, which is a real positive,” he said. “We are striving to try and keep the excitement levels high for the supporters and everybody connected with the club without putting too much pressure on the players.”

FC Halifax Town are without a game this weekend as are Guiseley in National North but fourth-placed Bradford PA host Leamington.

***

Third plays fourth in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division this Saturday, as Hemsworth MW host Worksop Town in the pick of the weekend fixtures.

The two sides go into the game level on 45 points, though Worksop have played two games fewer.

Six points ahead of them, second-placed Yorkshire Amateur play host to Knaresborough Town looking to bounce back from last week’s 4-1 defeat at Hemsworth.

At the other end of the table, 18th-placed Harrogate Railway will hope to build on last week’s win as they make the short trip south to Garforth Town.

Liversedge, in 14th, are up against it at home, as they welcome a Bridlington Town side nine points off the top with three games in hand over leaders Penistone Church.

In Division One, third-placed Nostell MW will be looking to put pressure on the top two as they host 15th-placed Skegness Town.

Nostell are four points off second but will be hopeful with both teams above them playing away from home.

Selby Town travel to Rossington Main hoping to end a sequence of three consecutive defeats, while Glasshoughton Welfare and AFC Emley both have good opportunities to pick up some valuable points on home soil.

Glasshoughton host bottom club FC Bolsover, while Emley play 18th-placed East Yorkshire Carnegie.