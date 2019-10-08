Harrogate and Town both held but Taddy hit six in FA Trophy

Have your say

Ryan Fallowfield’s late strike earned Harrogate Town a point at Wrexham on Tuesday night, extending the Wetherby Road outfit’s unbeaten run into a sixth game.

The visitors fell behind with just six minutes on the clock when Bobby Grant converted Jason Oswell’s left-wing cross.

And things could have got worse for Town, goalkeeper James Belshaw required to make two good saves before Grant blazed a 59th-minute penalty over the cross-bar.

Right-back Fallowfield then made the Welshmen pay 10 minutes from time, driving home a rare goal after substitute Jack Diamond’s cross wasn’t dealt with by the home defence.

FC Halifax Town were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home in the National League by struggling Chorley.

The visitors came to The Shay for a point, and got it after a dogged display. Town couldn’t have asked for more of the ball, but didn’t do enough with it,

The first chance fell to Chorley as ex-Town loanee Marcus Carver’s delicate lay-off found Louis Dodds, whose shot was turned behind by Sam Johnson. Town’s first shot on target wasn’t until the 37th minute, a Liam McAlinden free-kick straight at the keeper.

Cameron King was on before the hour mark, shortly before McAlinden sent a tremendous shot crashing just over from outside the box.

Jerome Binnom-Williams and Jamie Allen both went close but the Magpies held on.

In an FA Trophy extra preliminary round replay, hosts Tadcaster Albion brushed aside City of Liverpool 6-1.

A four-goal blast in 12 minutes early in the second half saw Tad through to the next round, after the sides had drawn 1-1 last week.

Jack Walters (10) got Tad’ off to the perfect start and although the visitors forced an equaliser, Luke Denson restored the hosts’ advantage.

Eight minutes after the restart Jake Day made it 3-1 before Will Annan (58, 63) and Kevin Dos Santo (65) added gloss.