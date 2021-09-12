Guiseley's performance branded 'not good enough' as they are beaten by Kettering Town

JOINT-MANAGER: Guiseley's Russ O'Neill. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A disappointing day for the Lions at Nethermoor was summed up as “not good enough” by joint-manager Russ O’Neill.

He reflected: “It was not good enough, simple as that. We came up against a determined team, we knew it would be a good, old-fashioned game, they were more aggressive than us, it is not acceptable. They forced us to submission.

“We have got a lot to learn based on this performance.”

The first real opportunity of the game came with 25 minutes gone when a looping cross was flicked on by Connor Kennedy who saw his effort go just wide of the goal before being eventually cleared.

Guiseley nearly took the lead themselves soon after when, from a corner, Brad Nicholson was found at the back post but his header slammed off the crossbar and out of play much to the frustration of the home support.

There was one final opportunity before the break when, from a Kettering corner, Guiseley broke and after a lengthy run Jacob Gratton put in a pass across the face of goal that Max Dyche had to clear under pressure.

Dyche would then have a chance of his own, his effort from just outside the area took a deflection and went just over, clipping the side netting.

The visitors went ahead just after the break when Decarrey Sheriff was given time and space in the area, he worked an angle and saw his effort hit the bottom corner of the net.

Miscommunication by the hosts nearly led to a second for Kettering. Sheriff nipped in between two players and his effort hit the post, with the follow up being blocked.

The match was ended as a contest with four minutes to go when Callum Powell had a free header and ensured the points were going back to Kettering as he found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic crashed to their biggest defeat since September 2017 after being seen off 6-0 by Spennymoor Town.

The visitors last lost by that scoreline four years ago at Altrincham with Glen Taylor’s second-half hat-trick completing the rout after two goals from Rob Ramshaw and one effort from Jamie Chandler.

Earlier, the visitors might have taken the lead but Danny Ellis’ volley was cleared off the line by Scott McLean and, instead, Ramshaw found the bottom corner from the edge of the box just before the quarter-hour mark.

Ramshaw went on to waltz past Ellis and crossed for Chandler to convert and then sprung the away side’s offside trap to add a third.

Ten minutes after the break, Taylor intercepted Adam Barton’s back pass and, after Tom Donaghy saved his initial effort, followed up to get his first of the afternoon.

The Spenny striker then raced on to Chandler’s pass for his second on the hour and headed in to complete his hat-trick with 12 minutes still on the clock.

Celts sub Will Longbottom was denied a late consolation when he struck an upright.