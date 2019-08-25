Guiseley slip to first home defeat as Farsley Celtic claim back-to-back wins

Guiseley slipped to their first home defeat of the season yesterday – a 4-2 reverse against Alfreton Town in National North.

It was a bright start for the hosts who took the lead just before 20 minutes, when a through-ball by Jamie Spencer split the Alfreton Town defence open and Aaron Martin ran through and scored his eighth of the season.

Hamza Bencherif of Guiseley heads goalwards. Pictures: Steve Riding.

Moments later the scores were level as the visitors scored in style, Bobby Johnson hit a wonderful free-kick from about 30 yards out into the top right-hand corner.

This gave Alfreton the momentum and they were soon ahead, a smart pass by Josh Wilde found Joshua Thacker and his low driving effort went in.

Alfreton maintained control and started the second half well with Amari Morgan-Smith holding the ball up well and linking up the play.

The home side would level on the hour mark, after an indirect free-kick was awarded and the ball was passed to Jamie Spencer who lashed his effort in.

Aram Soleman of Guiseley on the ball.

The Lions should have gone in-front as Aram Soleman fired over from the edge of the six yard box.

This topsy-turvy game had another twist, when Wilde was fouled in the area and Morgan-Smith calmly converted his penalty.

Guiseley pushed players forward but it was Alfreton who got a fourth on the counter-attack when Danny Clarke, tapped in from close range.

The Lions are next in action against Blyth Spartans tomorrow.

After the defeat, Guiseley joint-boss Russ O’Neill said: “There were chances for us to win this game. We were at home and have scored two goals, that should mean we win the game.

“It is a tough result to take, we didn’t get up to the speed we have played at before, we need to change that against Blyth Spartans.”

Farsley Celtic meanwhile made it back-to-back wins with a superb 3-0 win at previously unbeaten Gateshead.

Second-half strikes from Jimmy Spencer, Luke Parkin and Tyler Walton saw the Celt Army earn a terrific three points, and make it 10 points from five games.

After a goalless first half, Farsley took the lead six minutes after the interval with a devastating break, resulting in Nathan Cartman threading the ball through to Spencer who slammed home from inside the box.

Farsley then doubled their lead thanks to great work from Cartman once more, the diminutive forward holding the ball up on the edge of the box and squaring for Parkin to drive home, with what proved to be his final touch before being replaced by Walton.

Gateshead were given a lifeline with just over five minutes to go, substitute Dom Tear going down in the box and winning his side a spot-kick, however substitute Paul Blackett blasted the penalty high and wide.

Farsley wrapped up the three points deep into added time with another well worked goal, Jack Higgins heading Chris Atkinson’s clever ball across for Walton to roll home from close range.

Celtic boss Adam Lakeland said: “I thought we thoroughly deserved it (the win) to be honest. I think the first 10, 15 minutes, we allowed them out to get out too easily which we anticipated to an extent because of the way I’d set us up, but I felt the longer the first-half went on we kind of grew into the game.”

Celtic host King’s Lynn Town tomorrow.

Bradford Park Avenue drew 0-0 at home to Blyth Spartans.