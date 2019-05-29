Guiseley sign prolific Brighouse Town striker Aaron Martin

Have your say

Guiseley AFC have completed the signing of prolific Brighouse Town striker Aaron Martin

Martin struck an outstanding 30 goals in 42 games for Brighouse in 2018-19 and also provided 11 assists with his feats seeing him pick up the Player-of-the-Year award as well as top goalscorer and Player's Player-of-the Year accolades in his first season with them.

As a younger, Martin has spells with Sheffield United and Barnsley Academy before returning to the Blades.

The 6ft tall Sheffield-born player, 27, joined Staveley MW at the age of 17, spending a season there before moving on to Worksop Parramores.

Martin then spent a season at Goole AFC before moving to Sheffield FC for a five-year spell ahead of switching to West Yorkshire and joining Brighouse.