Guiseley sign George Cantrill following his release from Sheffield United

GUISELEY have completed the signing of former loan player George Cantrill, who has signed a one-year-deal following his release by Sheffield United

Cantrill, 19, is a product of the Blades Academy and he joined Guiseley on loan last season alongside his Sheffield United colleague goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst.

His arrival follows on from the addition of former Brighouse Town striker Gabriel Johnson and one-time Barnsley full-back Andrei Jones earlier this week, with Kaine Felix also re-signing for the Lions for 2019-20.

Cantrill, who can play at full-back or in midfield, is looking forward to linking up with Guiseley once again saying:"I am really excited to be returning to Guiseley and I am happy to get my move all sorted before I go on holiday.

"The lads at Guiseley made it a great environment for me and I learned a lot from my first season in men's football.

"The fans were brilliant and stuck with us to the very end and I am happy to be going to play in front of them again.

"I really trust the managers Marcus (Bignot) and Russ (O'Neill) to help me improve my game. They were brilliant last season in giving me so much game time and I much appreciated that and want to re-pay them for having faith in me."