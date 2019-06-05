Guiseley sign former Bradford Park Avenue midfielder Jamie Spencer as Cliff Moyo departs

Guiseley AFC have signed combative Bradford Park Avenue midfielder Jamie Spencer - their second signing of the close season.

Spencer, 21, who has signed a one year contract with the Lions, joined Avenue initially on loan from Huddersfield Town, where he had been a member of the Under-23 squad after captaining the Under-18s.



The central midfielder, who is equally comfortable in defence, joined Avenue on loan in March 2017 before making the move permanent in the summer.



He has been a consistent figure in the Avenue line-up over the past two seasons and netted four times for the Horsfall Stadium club last term.



Meanwhile right-back Cliff Moyo has turned down new terms offered by Guiseley to sign full time for Kidderminster Harriers, a club closer to his home.

Moyo, who picked up four end-of-season awards at the end of last season, rejected offers from several Vanarama North sides to join Harriers.