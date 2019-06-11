Guiseley sign former Barnsley full-back Andrei Jones

GUISELEY have secured their third signing of the close season after bringing in one-time Barnsley full-back Andrei Jones.

Much-travelled right-back Jones, 27, who spent a spell at Oakwell earlier in his career, spent last season at Stafford Rangers and counts Welsh Premier League side Bala Town, Southport Tranmere Rovers, Bury, Alfreton Town and Gateshead among his former clubs.

Jones currently combines his on-pitch career with his own business in Liverpool, coaching children aged 3 to 12 years.

On his move, Jones said: "I am looking forward to joining up with (co-manager) Russ O'Neill once more. I was with Russ and Nicky Law at Alfreton in 2014 and Russ knows what I am about as a player.

"I am looking forward to joining up with Russ once again and to meeting all the lads at Guiseley. I am hoping to have a successful season there.

"I know about Guiseley as I played against them a number of times when I was at Southport. I am looking forward to pre-season, we look to have some good games lined up."

The signing of Jones follows on from the additions of Brighouse Town striker Aaron Martin and Bradford Park Avenue midfielder Jamie Spencer as the Lions prepare for the start of the National League North season in August.