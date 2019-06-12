Guiseley sign Brighouse Town striker Gabriel Johnson

GUISELEY have signed striker Gabriel Johnson - with the big striker renewing acquaintances with former Brighouse Town team-mate Aaron Martin.

The pair caught the eye at Brighouse last term in a season which saw former Sheffield United academy player Johnson score ten goals and provide 14 assists in 33 appearances.

Johnson, 22, has also played for Hallam FC and Sheffield FC and had a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield-born Johnson, who works as a gym instructor, said: "This is a step up for me and I want to be ready for when pre-season training starts.

"Aaron and I worked well together at Brighouse Town last season and got the club promoted with the goals and assists we shared between us. We will ge hoping to replicate that at Guiseley.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of stepping up a level to a club a lot bigger than the one I was at and it gives you an opportunity to be seen on a bigger stage.

"I have heard good things about the club from some of my friends who have played there, so I cannot wait to get started."