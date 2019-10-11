Guiseley looking to ‘right some wrongs’, insists Marcus Bignot

Guiseley joint manager Marcus Bignot.

After a disappointing 3-1 National League loss at Gloucester on September 28 – compounded by the dismissal of 14-goal forward Aaron Martin – the Lions’ misery intensified in last Saturday’s late FA Cup exit at Peterborough Sports.

A third successive defeat today would threaten to take the shine off a strong start to the season for the Lions, who will at least be grateful of being back at Nethermoor tomorrow.

At league level, Guiseley have lost just once in six home league outings this term, winning four of those matches, while scoring 12 times.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-manager Bignot said: “Overall, it has been a good start to the season, but there is so much more to come from us.

“That is what we are striving towards. We have had a good start, but it is like anything; it is not how you start, but how you finish and we will be looking to put some wrongs right.”

Today’s game against old rivals Alty forms part of the annual Non-League Day event, with Premier League and EFL season ticket holders able to gain entry to Nethermoor for £5 when showing their valid season tickets.

The offer will also be available to students who show their valid NUS card or student card at the turnstiles.

Returning Bradford Park Avenue boss Mark Bower.

Occupying the final play-off spot in National League North, Guiseley will be viewed as favourites against their 18th-placed visitors, but joint-manager Russ O’Neill is not reading too much into the Moss Road outfit’s lowly status.

He rates them as arguably the best footballing side in the division. For their part, Guiseley are just focused on getting their last two deflating results well and truly out of their system, with last weekend’s Cup exit leaving everyone ‘gutted’ according to O’Neill.

He said: “We were gutted and devastated (last week).

“It was a very disappointing day and result and it is something we need to improve on.

“Altrincham are a real tough team to play against and probably the best footballing team in the division.

“They will be coming to our place and see a nice pitch and fancy it.

“We need to get back to that resilience and play with the energy we were playing with earlier on in the season. At the end of the day, we are seventh in the league and in the final play-off place and need to fight like mad to make sure we hang on to that and are looking forward to it (Altrincham).”

Farsley Celtic are not in action tomorrow with international call-ups for opponents Kidderminster having led to the postponement of their game, rescheduled for October 22 (7.45pm) at Aggborough.