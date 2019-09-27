Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill is confident of keeping up good run at Gloucester

WHEN you are in the midst of the sort of run that Guiseley are on, a 370-mile round-trip does not seem quite so long.

The Lions, one of the undoubted National League North success stories so far this season, make the journey to Evesham to face Gloucester tomorrow, with Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s side sitting in a hugely encouraging fourth place.

After last season’s brush with relegation, it represents significant progress for the Nethermoor outfit, who possess the top-scorer in the division in goal machine Aaron Martin, currently averaging a goal every 64 minutes.

Guiseley have lost just three times in 11 league matches so far in 2019-20 and are also through to the FA Cup third qualifying round when they visit Peterborough Sports next weekend.

That came after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over plucky visitors Stockton Town, with Guiseley progressing after a cross from Kaine Felix was turned into his own net by Adam Nicholson.

They now switch back to the league to face a Gloucester side who have taken four points from their last two games and reside in 15th place and head into the game on the back of a thumping 5-0 FA Cup victory.

On tomorrow’s test, joint manager O’Neill said: “I am looking forward to it.

“We are on a good run. We go to Gloucester not looking to get just one point, but for all three.

“We have got to keep as physical as we have been and intensity and then we can be a threat to anybody at our level.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Farsley Celtic play host to Curzon Ashton at Throstle Nest, with Adam Lakeland’s side also able to reflect on an extremely impressive opening to the campaign.

Celts reside in sixth spot, just a point and two places behind neighbours Guiseley, and will be seeking to continue their prowess at the expense of a lowly Curzon side tomorrow.

Farsley have won their last three league matches, scoring three goals on each occasions and have triumphed in five of their last seven outings, taking 15 points from the last 21.

The feel-good factor have also bene augmented by FA Cup progression at the expense of Runcorn Town last weekend with the 3-1 win – which arrived courtesy of goals from Nathan Cartman (2) and Tyler Walton – earning Farsley a third-qualifying round home tie with Southport on Saturday week.

The form book points towards another Celts win, but a warning arrives in the shape of their last home game against another struggling outfit in Kettering.

Farsley were pushed all the way by the Poppies before prevailing by the odd goal in five, with goals scored for the hosts by Dave Syers, Tom Allan and Will Hayhurst.

Goalkeeping coach Gary Stokes said: “Every game in that league is going to be a difficult game; it does not matter whether we are top or bottom.

“They are all good teams in this league and it is going to be a tough one. We will analyse the last game and get prepared and make sure the boys are right for Saturday and hopefully turn in a good performance.

“It is back to the league and we will be looking to get the three points.”

Struggling Bradford Park Avenue hit the road tomorrow to Brackley, with Marcus Law’s side aiming to get back on an even keel after a disappointing defeat to lower-level opponents Morpeth Town, who won 4-2 at the Horsfall Stadium last weekend.

In contrast, opponents Brackley breezed into the third qualifying round with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Cinderford Town, with all the goals arriving in the second half.