Guiseley joint boss Marcus Bignot ‘delighted’ by prolific striker Aaron Martin

THE new season may only be in its infancy, but it looks like Guiseley have found a real gem in free-scoring striker Aaron Martin.

The Sheffielder has carried on where he left off in a prolific campaign for Brighouse Town last term – and his haul of seven goals already this season is fuelling the Lions’ outstanding early-season form in National League North.

Kaine Felix celebrates his goal with Aaron Martin'.

Martin is currently topping the goalscoring charts in the division, while team-wise, only York City – with an eye-catching tally of 13 points from their opening five fixtures – are keeping Guiseley away from top spot.

Martin’s latest strike came in last weekend’s draw at Boston United, with second-placed Guiseley back on home soil at Nethermoor tomorrow when they entertain Alfreton Town.

Others may have contributed on the scoring front for Guiseley this term, with the Lions’ haul of 12 being the best goals for record in the division.

But pride of place has undeniably gone to Martin, who netted 30 goals in 42 games at Brighouse last term in a campaign which also saw him pick up the Player-of-the-Year award alongside the Player’s Player-of-the Year accolade.

On Martin, who spent a spell with Sheffield United Academy, early in his career, joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “For us, he probably typifies what we are about.

“His mentality is spot-on and he plays to his physical maximum and always physically gives centre-halves a game.

“But there is more to him than that as he has got really good football intelligence and understands the game tactically and technically he is very good – individually and in terms of bringing other people into play.

“I have been absolutely delighted with him.

“But the good thing at the moment is that the signs are that we are not over-reliant on one player and it looks like we are getting goals from all areas and that is credit to the players’ abilities and way we are trying to play (passing) football now.

“We are getting into goalscoring opportunities and creating chances for a various number of players.”

Mid-table Farsley Celtic, who have taken seven points from their opening five matches, hit the road to Gateshead tomorrow, with manager Adam Lakeland having revealed that is hopeful that recent addition Tom Allan will stay at the club for longer than his initial one-month loan after joining from York City.

Celts manager Adam Lakeland said: “We have brought in Tom, initially for a month.

“Hopefully he will do well and we can keep him for longer.

“That will give us four (central defenders) and hopefully that will mean we can play with three more or often than not and I have every confidence in my side’s ability when we can get our strongest team on the pitch.

“I have moaned a little bit about us losing a centre-half and having to go to a back four. (But) the buck stops with me ultimately.

“I am the manager, I have put the squad together and it is a risk (for) us playing with three centre-halves and only having three at our disposal.”

Adam Clayton is in a race to be fit for tomorrow after missing the last three games.

Defender Danny Ellis is a doubt after suffering a knock in Saturday’s victory over Spennymoor, with Lewis Turner and Nathan Turner also remain sidelined.

Second-from-bottom Bradford Park Avenue, still searching for their first win under the command of interim-boss Marcus Law, host basement club Blyth in a key fixture.