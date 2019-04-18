Guiseley fighting for survival as Harrogate Town eye up play-offs

joint-manager Russ O’Neill is expecting the toughest of tests tomorrow afternoon as relegation-threatened Guiseley make the trip to Blyth Spartans (kick-off 3pm).

The Lions are currently just four points above the National North drop zone, while the Spartans are just three points off a play-off place.

Harrogate 'Town's Josh Falkingham.

In their last match, Guiseley failed to put relegation fears to bed when they failed to take all three points from their home clash with Ashton United – the team just below them in the table – after relinquishing a 1-0 lead.

And O’Neill is well aware of how important this weekend’s matches are.

“The lads are ready for the Easter fixtures,” he said. “We know how tough the game at Blyth will be; they are flying at the minute and have a lot to play for.

“They have gone to Stockport and won, so we know the kind of test we are facing but we will be ready for them, and then the game against Darlington as well.

“We know how important the games are now, some of the teams at the top of the table can lose and we know we can get something on Friday.”

In their last five games, Blyth have dropped only two points, as they keep chasing a spot in the play-offs.

A win at Blyth would secure Guiseley’s place in National North next season – if Ashton fail to take all three points from their match with an in-form Chester team.

Failure to get a result at Blyth would put the pressure on the Lions to get results in their last two matches against Darlington at Nethermoor on Monday and at Kidderminster the following Saturday. Both of Guiseley’s final opponents have taken three wins from their last five games.

Ashton, meanwhile, finish their campaign with a trip to Boston United and a home clash with fourth-placed Altrincham.

Elsewhere in National North, Bradford Park Avenue travel to Darlington, as they battle to claim a play-off spot, while York take on Spennymoor Town at home.

Meanwhile, in the National League, Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham insists that the club must approach their final three games of the regular season with confidence if they want to cement their place in the play-offs.

The Wetherby Road outfit know that four points from their remaining fixtures would almost guarantee them a top-seven spot. Town travel to league leaders Leyton Orient tomorrow afternoon, then entertain Gateshead on Easter Monday (3pm).

And although they have won just one of their last six, Falkingham says his team-mates can’t afford to dwell on recent disappointments.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up, but we have to go into them full of confidence because we’re sixth in the league and know we’re a very good team when we’re at our best,” the Town skipper said.

“We know our form hasn’t been good enough in recent weeks. However, at this stage of the season you just have to focus on the present.

“If we worry too much about what has gone before and let that knock our confidence then it becomes an uphill battle before we’ve even kicked a ball.”

Elsewhere in the National League, FC Halifax Town travel to mid-table Hartlepool tomorrow afternoon before hosting promotion-contenders Wrexham on Monday (3.0).

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “With a quick turnaround of Friday, Monday it’s difficult. But it’s a fair playing field because it’s the same for everybody. We’re looking forward to it. The away game’s not too far, then it’s the last home game against a promotion hopeful who’ll bring a huge support.