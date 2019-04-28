Guiseley down the Kidderminster Harriers to end season on a high

Guiseley finished their season with an impressive 2-1 victory at Kidderminster Harriers – having already secured their National North status earlier in the week.

It was an even start but Kidderminster would come close to opening the scoring on the half-hour mark, when Ed Williams on the edge of the area saw his strike hit the crossbar.

Jack Dyche.

Guiseley would take the lead just before half-time, when George Cantrill was adjudged to have been brought down in the area, but it looked like the ball had been won by Fraser Horsfall.

A confidently taken penalty by Andy Halls meant the visitors were ahead and it could have been even more, when in added time, a long ball over the top found Kaine Felix but he was well tackled in the area by Horsfall.

The second half saw Guiseley passing the ball with confidence and Jack Dyche netted his first goal for the Lions, when Tom Palmer could not hold onto his shot and the ball rolled over the line.

Dyche would then nearly double his tally when his curling effort hit the outside of the post and drifted wide.

Time was running out for the home side but they got one back from the spot, after Kane Richards was adjudged to have been fouled and Joe Ironside hit his penalty down the middle, but Guiseley held on for the three points.

The result meant Guiseley finished the season 19th and nine points clear from the relegation zone. After the match Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “This was the kind of result and performance that shows the potential that is here.

“The end of the season has shown the mental strength of the club. I am delighted that we have stayed up and are now able to get plans in place for next season.”

York City striker Jordan Burrow ensured Bradford Park Avenue clung on to a play-off place after slipping to a third straight defeat. Despite going down 3-2 at Chorley, Mark Bower’s men edged Telford out of the top-seven spots courtesy of a superior goal difference of just one, with the Shropshire challengers going down 1-0 to Burrow’s 50th-minute header at Bootham Crescent.

Avenue will now travel to Spennymoor for their play-off eliminator on Wednesday.