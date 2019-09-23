Guiseley and Farsley march on in FA Cup

Guiseley narrowly defeated Stockton Town 1-0 to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

An own goal from Adam Nicholson early in the second half was the difference as the National League North side ensured there was no cup upset.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill was pleased with how his side performed.

“It was a professional display by us, we had that moment of quality and played well against a side who are full of confidence,” he said.

There was a three-division difference between the two sides who both came into the game on a good run of form.

Guiseley nearly gained an early advantage when a through ball by George Cantrill found Gabriel Johnson, but the forward saw his first-time effort fly past the far post.

Tyler Walton sealed Farsley Celtic's win over Runcorn Town.

The Anchors would get forward soon after, when a well-worked move led to Jamie Owens passing to Max Craggs who was crowded out in the area and saw his two shots blocked before eventually being cleared.

Guiseley’s top scorer Aaron Martin was the next to have a chance when he went through one-on-one but Callum Roberts would make another smart save to stop him, blocking the effort with his legs.

It was an ideal start in the second half for the National League North side, as Kaine Felix beat three players and put a pass across goal which deflected in off Nicholson and went in.

Stockton were not to be deterred and nearly levelled when Owens collected a pass and shot from just inside the area but his shot clipped the side-netting.

The game began to open up again, with Guiseley looking to seal the contest.

Felix was again causing problems for the visitors, with some quick footwork seeing him get a shot away from outside the area, but Roberts got a hand on the effort to tip it over.

It mattered little as the Lions saw the game out to progress into the next round.

After a hard-fought game at Runcorn Town, Farsley Celtic progressed through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks to a brace of goals from Nathan Cartman.

The Farsley forward gave the visitors the lead as he pounced on a rebound from Dave Syers’. But Aiden Roxburgh got Town back in it with a well-taken goal.

Cartman bagged his second with a tap in at the far post before victory was sealed by Tyler Walton’s effort with seven minutes remaining.

Bradford Park Avenue crashed out of the competition after they were beaten 4-2 by Morpeth Town at Horsfall Stadium. Joseph Walton and Sam Reid both hit doubles for the visitors while Riccardo Calder and Bradley Dockerty replied for Avenue.