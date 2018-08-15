Stockport County 1 Guiseley 1: Lions earn creditable away point

Have your say

Guiseley gained a credible point away at Stockport County after a 1-1 draw in National League North.

After the game, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It is a point against a good side, it is something we can build on.”

Stockport County started brightly with the hosts’ striker Frank Mulhern, seeing his effort saved by Jon Worsnop.

Guiseley took the lead with just under half an hour gone when a fine piece of hold-up play by Kayode Odejayi and his pass found Curtis Morrison who put in an inch-perfect cross to Kaine Felix, who turned and shot in.

County levelled on the hour when Sam Walker hit a free-kick from 20 yards out that nestled in the bottom right-hand corner.

That gave the home side momentum and they nearly took the lead when Josh Askew was in the area but his shot hit the outside of the post.

Harrogate Town registered their first win since promotion to the National League when they beat Barnet 2-0 at the CNG Stadium.

After three consecutive draws, Simon Weaver’s side made a blistering start, spurning a host of early chances before Jack Emmett picked up a loose ball in the 23rd minute and curled home.

Three minutes later, Callum Howe headed Joe Leesley’s corner across goal for Liam Kitching to double the advantage.