Popular players Lawlor and Lowe among those leaving Guiseley

Have your say

Guiseley AFC have released fans’ favourite Jake Lawlor as they get ready for life back in the National League North.

Another popular Lion, Danny Lowe, is also leaving Nethermoor following the publication of the club’s retained list.

Danny Lowe

But the club’s new management team of Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill have taken up options on both Joe Green and Curtis Morrison, whilst agreeing a new deal with Will Thornton who enters his third season with the senior squad after graduating from the Academy.

Players also under contract for the 2018-19 season include centre-back Harry Flowers, midfielders Alex Purver, Will Hatfield, John Rooney, Lee Molyneux and Alex-Ray Harvey and strikers Reece Thompson, Dayle Southwell and Rowan Liburd.

Other players freed by the club include defenders Ben Frempah, Elliot Green, Marcus Williams, Danny East, Rob Atkinson and Darren Holden.

Also leaving Nethermoor are midfielders James Wesolowski, Kevan Hurst, Callum McFadzean, Simon Lenighan and Andy Haworth and Mike Fondop.

Off the field, the Lions have duced their season ticket prices. The Early Bird adult season tickets are priced at £150, concessions at £130, with under-18s just £30 and under-11s, £10.

Match day prices have also dropped from £15 to £13 per game for adults with concessions down to £9, 11-18 years £5 and Under-11s (accompanied by an adult) will now pay £1 a game.